New food pantry in Cape Girardeau to hold dedication in March

Catholic Social Ministries will hold a dedication and blessing ceremony of its new food pantry building next month.(St. Mary Cathedral)
Catholic Social Ministries will hold a dedication and blessing ceremony of its new food pantry building next month.(St. Mary Cathedral)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Catholic Social Ministries will hold a dedication and blessing ceremony of its new food pantry building next month.

The ceremony will take place on March 26 at 2:00 p.m. at the new food pantry building, located at 141 S. Frederick St. in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

According to a release from St. Mary Cathedral, the Catholic Social Ministries Food Pantry--an outreach ministry of St. Mary Cathedral and Old St. Vincent Church--is one of the largest in southeast Mo.

The pantry is staffed by 40-60 volunteers and has served thousands of Cape Girardeau residents, every Tuesday and Saturday except the last full week of the month, since 2006.

Food is obtained for the Southeast Missouri Food Bank in Sikeston, Mo., three grocery stores, food drives and private donations.

The release said the 6,000 square foot building includes a loading dock to accommodate the food pantry’s truck, a warehouse space for the walk-in cooler, freezer and additional bulk storage, sixteen foot ceilings for pallet racks and an office and client check-in areas that are separate from the food packaging and assembly area.

The new building has helped the pantry become more effective in serving those in need, and it will provide a safe working environment for all volunteers and efficient opportunities for additional food procurement.

Visit their website for more information about the food pantry.

