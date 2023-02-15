Heartland Votes

Missouri lawmakers consider bill that extends age limit for abuse survivors to sue

(WDTV)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri lawmakers are considering extending the age limit for survivors to sue their abusers.

A House committee is reviewing House Bill 367. It would allow survivors to file a civil suit against their abusers until age 55.

Currently, state law allows childhood victims of sexual abuse to sue their abusers until they are 26 or 31 years old, depending on the defendant.

