CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s not something new or unheard of, it’s really a sign of the times, meeting that special someone or not so special someone on a dating app.

There are more than 300 million people looking for love online. It all starts with a simple message, ‘hi, how are you?’ and can blossom into something beautiful. Or you are an unlucky online dater who has experienced a dating nightmare.

One Heartland man said, “I probably hold the world record for being catfished.”

Everyone’s online dating story is different.

“You have to decide, like okay, is the question how do I find love, how do I find a partner,” said Andrew Ebert, psychotherapist at Community Counseling Center.

But can you expect to find “the one” on your first swipe?

“I think that’s like a cart before the horse kind of issue,” said Ebert.

And that’s exactly what Jackie Sauls made sure not to do.

“What I looked at was, what they were looking for and what they were looking to do,” said Sauls.

She said she made her intentions clear.

“I have aspirations that I want to complete in my life,” said Sauls.

Ebert said that matters in the beginning.

“What do you want from this and kind of talking about that and again doing the dance, being flexible and taking it slow,” said Ebert.

Sauls said for her it wasn’t love at first swipe.

“It definitely takes time to weed through them,” she said.

But going on some dates and getting rid of the bad apples, led her to her match.

“We started dating, we got engaged on our first anniversary in February so it’s actually right around the corner. So we were dating for about 2 years and then got married,” she said.

But not every dating app experience ends in wedding bells, like this encounter one Heartland woman had.

“I met a man on a dating app. He had no business being on it, since he already had a girlfriend. I didn’t know that though, but during our relationship I was constantly getting sick. Come to find out he gave me a staph infection!”

That’s just one example of why you really have to be super careful.

“We are communicating more than ever, but we are not connecting,” said Ebert

Lucky for Sauls, she picked a winner.

“Taking those risks kind of led me to where I am today. It was still worth it,” said Sauls.

If you are using dating apps, Sauls and Ebert remind people to always take precautions before meeting a stranger.

“Letting a friend know where you are going to be or family, whoever you can check in with,” said Ebert.

