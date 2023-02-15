A long-standing Wayne County restaurant destroyed by fire

GREENVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A fire destroys a local restaurant in Wayne, Co. that held sentimental value for people throughout the community.

For more than 20 years, Kinfolks Restaurant has served many people in Greenville.

The owner Shelly Witte said this is not only a devastating loss for her family, but for the community as well.

Most of the damages occurred on the right side of the building, which is a total loss.

Following the fire, Witte shared her feelings.

”It’s my whole life--I’m 56 years old and almost 22 years of it being apart of my life--it’s about what I know so it means a lot to me,” Witte said. “But I’m almost more concerned with the townspeople depending on us, employees depending on us. You know I’d make it, I’d make it, we’d make it--but it means, like I said, it’s a big part of our lives you know, and it’s pretty sad, it’s real sad.”

The family isn’t sure what the future will hold for this restaurant, but Witte said they are grateful for the support of the community.

