Heartland Votes

A long-standing Wayne County restaurant destroyed by fire

Fire destroys restaurant Wayne County, Mo.
By Breanna Harris
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 9:01 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A fire destroys a local restaurant in Wayne, Co. that held sentimental value for people throughout the community.

For more than 20 years, Kinfolks Restaurant has served many people in Greenville.

The owner Shelly Witte said this is not only a devastating loss for her family, but for the community as well.

Most of the damages occurred on the right side of the building, which is a total loss.

Following the fire, Witte shared her feelings.

”It’s my whole life--I’m 56 years old and almost 22 years of it being apart of my life--it’s about what I know so it means a lot to me,” Witte said. “But I’m almost more concerned with the townspeople depending on us, employees depending on us. You know I’d make it, I’d make it, we’d make it--but it means, like I said, it’s a big part of our lives you know, and it’s pretty sad, it’s real sad.”

The family isn’t sure what the future will hold for this restaurant, but Witte said they are grateful for the support of the community.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Weather Service canceled the high wind warning for tonight. We can still expect...
First Alert: Tracking possible thunderstorms this evening
Four people were sent to the hospital with "non-life-threatening" injuries after a crash...
4 injured in 5-vehicle crash on Rte. 3 Monday afternoon
Obion County Sheriff Jerry Vastbinder expected to fill at least five dump trucks with pot to be...
Obion County, Tenn. sheriff calls drug bust ‘most unusual’ of his career
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is on the scene of a double-fatality crash on U.S. 412 in...
Victims of double-fatality crash on U.S. 412 in Dunklin Co., Mo. identified
Fire in the Hole/Courtesy: Silver Dollar City
Silver Dollar City announces 2023 grand finale for original Fire in the Hole ride

Latest News

An accident near Blanchard Elementary School is cleared after blocking an area of N. Sprigg...
N. Sprigg Street near Blanchard Elementary School cleared after two-vehicle accident
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is on the scene of a double-fatality crash on U.S. 412 in...
Victims of double-fatality crash on U.S. 412 in Dunklin Co., Mo. identified
The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after they say several “skimming...
New Madrid Co. Sheriff’s Dept. investigating after ‘skimming devices’ found on gas pumps
How to keep plants from your Valentine alive | Melissa Holmes with the Charles Hutson Greenhouse
How to keep plants from your Valentine alive | Melissa Holmes with the Charles Hutson Greenhouse