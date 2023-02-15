Heartland Votes

Kelce brothers emotional after watching their mom ‘shine’ during Super Bowl week

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) hugs his mother Donna, after the NFL Super Bowl...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) hugs his mother Donna, after the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35.(Source: AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One of the heartwarming stories during the week of the Super Bowl was Donna Kelce.

Mom to two All-Pros, she stole the headlines with a touching gift to sons Jason and Travis during the Opening Night: cookies.

She sat next to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell during the game and was on the field to congratulate Travis and console Jason when the final whistle blew.

In their New Heights podcast, the Kelce brothers reflected on the week and seeing their parents on the game’s biggest stage.

‘The moment I saw mom is when I got really emotional,” Jason said with tears in his eyes. “It was so awesome...She was on top of the world for a week.”

“She was the heavyweight champ man,” Travis added. “She was on top of it, and she shined the whole time.”

They both complimented their father as well with how he has handled the increased attention as the Kelce brother’s popularity has grown exponentially during the season.

You can watch their full episode below.

