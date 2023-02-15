It’s Chiefs Parade Day, Kansas City! Everything you need to know.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The grand celebration is on, following the Chiefs’ second Super Bowl title in four years!

A parade to celebrate the NFL’s champions is set to begin at noon today. We’ll be live on-air on KCTV5, and will also be streaming the parade and rally in their entirety online at KCTV5.com and on our Facebook page.

Here is a rundown of everything you need to know:

TIME/LOCATION

The parade will start at noon at Sixth Street and Grand Boulevard, working its way down Grand until finally heading west at Pershing Road. It will culminate at Union Station in front of the north lawn of the World War 1 Memorial.

The rally at Union Station is estimated to begin around 1:45 p.m.

ROAD CLOSURES

Road along the parade route began closing down on Tuesday. The roads along the route will reopen Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Streets running east and west of Grand are shut down between Walnut and McGee streets. That extends from the Berkley Riverfront all the way south to Pershing Road.

Union Station is also closed from public access until Thursday at 6 a.m.

City officials announced vehicle traffic will be permitted to cross Grand Boulevard at 7th Street/Admiral Blvd, 13th Street, Truman Road and 18th Street until 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

Pedestrians will be able to cross Grand at 9th Street, 13th Street, Truman Road, 18th Street and 20th Street.

Here's the Chiefs parade route for Wednesday in Kansas City. (City of Kansas City)

HOW CAN I GET THERE?

A variety of public transportation options are available to get to the downtown area from across the metro.

KCATA is offering roundtrip service from five locations. The Park and Ride shuttles will run from 7:30 - 11 a.m., and then again from 12 - 4:30 p.m. Riders should know they are required to return to the dropoff location for their specific shuttle and be prepared for wait times up to 45 minutes at popular spots.

The locations include:

Worlds of Fun — 4545 Worlds of Fun Ave, Kansas City, MO 64161 ( — 4545 Worlds of Fun Ave, Kansas City, MO 64161 ( map ); Event Dropoff and Shuttle Pick-up: Truman Road & Lydia

HyVee Arena / West Bottoms ( map ) — 1800 Genessee St, Kansas City, MO 64102; Event Dropoff and Shuttle Pick-up: 18th & Troost

Swope Park/Zoo ( map ) — 6800 Zoo Dr, Kansas City, MO 64132; Event Dropoff and Shuttle Pick-up: 31st & Gillham

Oak Park Mall — 11149 W 95th St, Overland Park, KS 66214 ( — 11149 W 95th St, Overland Park, KS 66214 ( map ) (95th and Neiman Road Park & Ride location); Event Dropoff and Shuttle Pick-up: 25th & Southwest Boulevard

47th and State Metrocenter ( map ) — 4601 State Ave, Kansas City, KS 66102; Event Dropoff and Shuttle Pick-up: 31st & Gillham

The Unified Government is also offering a free shuttle to downtown Kansas City, Missouri. Shuttles to the parade will be via (KCK Transit Metrocenter, 47th and State Avenue): 7:30 - 11 a.m.

Fans can board buses labeled “Green” to the designated parade drop-off location at 31st and Gillham. Buses will return from the parade between 12 - 4:30 p.m.

The Unified Government is offering free shuttle service for the Chiefs parade. (Unified Government)

City leaders have asked attendees to carpool if they are unable to use public transportation.

The National WWI Museum, Union Station, Crown Center and other area lots will charge for parking, but those are expected to fill up quickly.

Scooters and bikes will not be permitted to ride in road-closure areas.

PUBLIC SAFETY/CHILD PICKUP AREAS

Nineteen law enforcement agencies will assist in parade security, and more than 200 medical personnel will be stationed at various locations on the route.

Seven child reunification locations have been set up for anyone that gets separated from a parent or group.

UMB Bank | 928 Grand Blvd ( map

The Kansas City Missouri Police Department | 1125 Locust St ( map

T-Mobile Center Concourse | 14th & Grand ( map

Resurrection Downtown | 1601 Grand Blvd ( map

UMB Bank | 1800 Grand Blvd ( map

Blue Cross & Blue Shield – West side entrance | 2301 Main St ( map

Lunchland at Crown Center | 2475 Grand ( map ) | Located on the Third Level above SEA LIFE Aquarium and LEGOLAND DISCOVERY CENTER

KC Streetcar service will be replaced with two RideKC Bus Links starting at 6 a.m. The Union Station, City Market, River Market North, and River Market West streetcar stops will be closed to service.

ADA ACCESSIBILITY

A space in Crown Center has been designated for wheelchairs and ADA accessibility. Space will be limited and is on a first-come/first-serve basis. There will be ASL interpreters in that area.

PSAs FOR ATTENDEES

The public consumption of alcohol is prohibited.

Cell phone service may be extremely limited due to the size of the crowds.

Wear comfortable attire and be prepared to walk more than you expect.

Plan ahead of time in case you get separated from your group.

Make sure children are carrying contact information for their parents or guardians.

An area at Crown Center will be designated for those with disabilities.

Drones are prohibited.

HOW CAN I WATCH?

If you are unable to attend the rally, KCTV5 will livestream the parade and rally from 12 p.m. until it ends. Click here to watch our live stream.

