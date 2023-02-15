Gov. Pritzker to deliver State of the State budget address Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is set to deliver his 2023 State of the State and FY24 Budget Address on Wednesday, February 15.

The address will take place at 12 p.m. before a joint session of the House and Senate at the Illinois State Capitol.

Ahead of the address, Gov. Pritzker said he plans to propose universal schooling program for 3 and 4-year-olds, called Smart Start Illinois.

This is the democrats fifth state of the state and budget address.

Pritzker was sworn into office for a second term on Monday, January 9.

The 2024 fiscal year begins July 1.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.