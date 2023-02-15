Heartland Votes

Gov. Pritzker to deliver State of the State budget address Wednesday

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is set to deliver his 2023 State of the State and FY24 Budget...
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is set to deliver his 2023 State of the State and FY24 Budget Address on Wednesday, February 15.(Mike Miletich)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:57 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is set to deliver his 2023 State of the State and FY24 Budget Address on Wednesday, February 15.

The address will take place at 12 p.m. before a joint session of the House and Senate at the Illinois State Capitol.

Ahead of the address, Gov. Pritzker said he plans to propose universal schooling program for 3 and 4-year-olds, called Smart Start Illinois.

This is the democrats fifth state of the state and budget address.

Pritzker was sworn into office for a second term on Monday, January 9.

The 2024 fiscal year begins July 1.

