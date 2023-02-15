Heartland Votes

Gov. Beshear signs legislation to fund completion of Veterans Center

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear joined a bipartisan group of lawmakers at that State Capitol to...
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear joined a bipartisan group of lawmakers at that State Capitol to sign House Bill 2. This bill will provide support to complete the Bowling Green Veterans Center.(WKYT)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear joined a bipartisan group of lawmakers at that State Capitol to sign House Bill 2. This bill will provide support to complete the Bowling Green Veterans Center.

In November 2022, Gov. Beshear joined federal, state and local leaders to break ground on the Bowling Green Veterans Center. House Bill 2 dedicates an additional $16.63M to complete construction of the $53M Veterans Center in Bowling Green.

The facility will provide 60 beds and is being built on 25 acres donated by the Inter-Modal Transportation Authority at the Kentucky Transpark in Warren County. The Governor said efforts have been underway for more than 10 years to locate a state veterans home in Bowling Green.

“Supporting our veterans is a sacred duty, one that I have made a priority during my administration,” said Gov. Beshear. “Today is another example of how, when we work together, we can do what’s right for our people – especially our heroic veterans. I hope we, as Kentuckians, can commit to the hard work of being worthy of their sacrifices, which sustain us.”

The Bowling Green Veterans Center is expected to be completed in 2024 and will create 120 new jobs.

