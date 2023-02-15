Heartland Votes

First Alert Wednesday Morning Outlook

Heavy downpours and strong thunderstorms possible Wednesday night!
By Brian Alworth
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:00 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Winds are beginning to decrease early this morning, and we are in for one very nice day before more changes develop tonight into Thursday.   Today will be dry and very mild…in fact some of our southeastern counties may get above 70° for official highs this afternoon….Paducah will be close to record territory.  Tonight, however,  a cold front and upper trough begin to approach with showers and thunderstorms becoming likely.    SPC has our southeastern counties (Bootheel, TN, KY) under a level 2/3 risk of severe for tonight into early Thursday.  As the cold front advances east Thursday morning, one more round of strong storms is possible over KY and TN…before it turns windy and colder behind the front.

Friday will be a chilly but mostly sunny day…with highs only near 40.  We’ll start to rebound over the weekend but it will be breezy and cool with some clouds at times.  The trend for next week is for a cool and wet week, with a frontal boundary waving back and forth and occasional rain chances….especially on Monday and Tuesday.

