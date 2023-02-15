First Alert: Nice afternoon ahead of possible strong storms tonight

(KFVS) - Today will be very nice and mild ahead of developments tonight.

This afternoon is looking dry with highs in the upper 60s.

Some of our southeastern counties could get above 70 degrees, which will be close to record territory for Paducah.

This evening is looking active as a cold front and upper trough begin to push into the Heartland.

Heavy downpours and strong thunderstorms are possible.

Some of these storms could be severe late tonight into Thursday morning.

Most of southeast Missouri, half of southern Illinois and all of western Kentucky are under a level 2 risk for severe storms tonight into Thursday morning. Parts of the Bootheel and Tennessee are under a level 3 risk.

The biggest threat looks to be damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.

As the front moves out of the Heartland, it will be windy and temperatures will fall significantly during the afternoon.

Friday is looking mostly sunny and chilly with highs only near 40 degrees.

The weekend will be breezy and cool with clouds at times.

Next week is trending cool with occasional rain chances, especially on Monday and Tuesday.

