Heartland Votes

Drowning reported in Pemiscot County

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), 71-year-old Earl E. Hitchens was found dead...
According to Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), 71-year-old Earl E. Hitchens was found dead in a drainage ditch off on County Road 248, just east of Wardell.(MGN)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 9:46 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Wardell, Missouri man was found dead shortly before 7:30 a.m. on Monday, February 13.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), 71-year-old Earl E. Hitchens was found dead in a drainage ditch near an unoccupied vehicle on County Road 248.

This is approximately 3 miles east of Wardell.

MSHP said Hitchens is the first reported drowning of 2023 for Troop E.

