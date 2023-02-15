Domestic battery incident in Herrin; husband in critical condition

HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - When police arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound.

On February 15, Herrin police officers responded to a 911 call in reference to domestic battery and a shot fired in the 1300 block of W. Monroe St.

According to a release from the Herrin Police Department, officers arrived on the scene and found a male victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the Carbondale Hospital in critical condition.

A female suspect was taken to Williamson County Jail and charged with aggravated battery with a firearm. The investigation is ongoing.

The Herrin Chief of Police David Dorris said the suspect and victim are a married couple.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.