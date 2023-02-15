Heartland Votes

Couple cancel their divorce on Valentine’s Day: ‘Love can conquer all’

The couple credit counseling and forgiveness with helping them through the tough times. (KNXV, AIME, CNN)
By KNXV Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 2:46 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PHOENIX (KNXV) - An Arizona couple, who first fell in love in high school, spent Valentine’s Day choosing love and canceling their divorce filing.

An overcast day at a Maricopa County courthouse may not be the most romantic setting for a Valentine’s date, but Amie and Aaron know their love is resilient.

Cupid first struck the two when they were West Valley High schoolers about 30 years ago, but they say the age gap between a junior and a freshman had too many social consequences. So, their mutual crushes didn’t flame beyond a tinder.

Amie and Aaron went on to marry separate people, and both had two kids. Those marriages eventually ended in divorce.

“It’s giving up. It’s giving up on love. It’s giving up on what you want, what you don’t want,” Amie said.

Decades after high school, the spark between Amie and Aaron was rekindled through a mutual high school friend. Chemistry on the first date led to a wedding about a year later.

But combining kids, dogs and the baggage of past relationships led the couple to the brink of divorce – until this Valentine’s Day when they decided to cancel their divorce filing.

The couple credit counseling and forgiveness with helping them through the tough times.

“Don’t want to give up on you,” Amie said. “I just think love can conquer all. We’re going to spend the rest of our lives together.”

Between 2011 and 2020, the marriage rate in the United States declined by 8%, and the divorce rate dropped by 17%.

