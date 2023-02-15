Heartland Votes

Country artist newcomer, Chase Matthew, coming to Wappapello, Mo.

Newcomer Country musician, Chase Matthew, is coming to Wappapello, Mo. in April during his “Love You Again Tour.”(unsplash.com)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WAPPAPELLO, Mo. (HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - Newcomer Country musician, Chase Matthew, is coming to Wappapello, Mo. in April during his “Love You Again Tour.”

On April 7, Matthew will be performing at The Camp at Lake Wappapello.

Tickets are available for purchase online until the day of the performance. General admission is $25 per ticket and Reserved table seating is $40 per ticket.

The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.

