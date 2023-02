(KFVS) - The Cape Central boys basketball team defeated Charleston 71-65 Tuesday night in Cape Girardeau.

Both teams have been ranked as high as number one in the polls.

With the victory, the Tigers improved to 22-1. Charleston fell to 19-6.

Cape Central plays at Kennett Friday night at 7:30 p.m.

