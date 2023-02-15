Heartland Votes

3-year-old girl dies after being hit by car in preschool drop-off line

A 3-year-old hit in a South Carolina preschool parking lot died Wednesday morning.
A 3-year-old hit in a South Carolina preschool parking lot died Wednesday morning.(WHNS)
By Anisa Snipes and Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina/Gray News) – A 3-year-old girl was killed Wednesday morning after a crash in the parking lot of a preschool in South Carolina, according to the coroner’s office.

Officials with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said the little girl was getting out of a car in the drop-off line at Covenant Christian Academy just after 8 a.m. when she was hit by the same car.

She was taken to the hospital where she died of a traumatic brain injury secondary to blunt force trauma, Senior Deputy Coroner Brent Simpson explained.

“Covenant Baptist and Covenant Christian Academy are a strong faith-based community,” the church said in a statement. “As Christians, we are not exempt from trials or tragedies, but when these things occur, we stick together and support one another. We cherish prayers during this difficult time and for all those who are affected.”

No further information was available.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a double-fatality crash on U.S. 412 in...
Victims of double-fatality crash on U.S. 412 in Dunklin Co., Mo. identified
Obion County Sheriff Jerry Vastbinder expected to fill at least five dump trucks with pot to be...
Obion County, Tenn. sheriff calls drug bust ‘most unusual’ of his career
According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety (DPS), two employees at PTI, Potashnick...
2 injured in explosion at Sikeston business; Fire Marshal explains cause
An accident near Blanchard Elementary School is cleared after blocking an area of N. Sprigg...
N. Sprigg Street near Blanchard Elementary School cleared after two-vehicle crash
The National Weather Service canceled the high wind warning for tonight. We can still expect...
First Alert: Tracking possible thunderstorms this evening

Latest News

An aerial view of an apartment building hit by a Russian rocket in Kramatorsk, Ukraine,...
Russia claims minor Ukraine progress; Kyiv readies offensive
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is set to deliver his 2023 State of the State and FY24 Budget...
LIVE: Gov. Pritzker delivers State of the State budget address
Camille Lewis, the children’s mother, and John Miles, the children’s stepfather, have been...
GRAPHIC: Parents charged in child abuse case that left boy dead, girl ‘skin and bones,’ police say
LIVE: Gov. Pritzker gives State of the State Address
A relative of a victim in the Buffalo supermarket mass shooting charges at the gunman during a...
White supremacist gets life in prison for Buffalo supermarket massacre