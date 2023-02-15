Heartland Votes

2 injured in explosion at Sikeston business

By Marsha Heller
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 8:53 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Two men were rushed to area hospitals after an explosion at a Sikeston business on Wednesday morning, February 15.

According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety (DPS), two employees at PTI, Potashnick Transportation Inc., were injured when a metal drum they were cutting into exploded.

Sikeston DPS Sgt. Tyler Rowe said one man was severely injured, with an open fracture to the head and burns to the body. The second man had burns to his lower extremities.

DPS firefighters and crews from New Madrid County and South Scott Ambulance were initially called to the scene at 7:15 a.m. to a report of two people on fire.

When they arrived they began treating both victims.

The men were then taken to area hospitals for further treatment.

According to the PTI website, the company is a trucking business, which carries freight within the contiguous forty-eight states.

