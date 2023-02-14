Heartland Votes

Troopers on scene of double-fatality crash on U.S. 412 in Dunklin Co., Mo.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is on the scene of a double-fatality crash on U.S. 412 in...
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is on the scene of a double-fatality crash on U.S. 412 in Dunklin County, Mo.(Google Maps)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Troopers are on the scene of a double-fatality crash on U.S. 412 on Tuesday afternoon, February 14.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, both lanes of U.S. 412 are blocked for an unknown amount of time.

They said the crash involved two commercial motor vehicles.

Traffic is being rerouted onto Highway N and Highway C in Dunklin County.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At 2,500 feet above the surface, winds will be around 60 miles per hour. This will allow for...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY this afternoon-evening due to threat of damaging winds
Four people were sent to the hospital with "non-life-threatening" injuries after a crash...
4 injured in 5-vehicle crash on Rte. 3 Monday afternoon
Fire in the Hole/Courtesy: Silver Dollar City
Silver Dollar City announces 2023 grand finale for original Fire in the Hole ride
Obion County Sheriff Jerry Vastbinder expected to fill at least five dump trucks with pot to be...
Obion County, Tenn. sheriff calls drug bust ‘most unusual’ of his career
Robert Pannell, 55 of Palm Coast, Florida, was arrested on murder and several other charges in...
Victim identified; Florida man charged with murder in connection with shooting at hotel in Paducah

Latest News

Illinois State Police released new details in a multi-vehicle crash on Route 3.
ISP releases new details in multi-vehicle crash on Rte. 3
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
From left: Joshua Odom and Angela Deskins are accused of leading officers on a chase on a...
2 accused of leading officers on chase on motorcycle
Four people were sent to the hospital with "non-life-threatening" injuries after a crash...
4 injured in 5-vehicle crash on Rte. 3 Monday afternoon