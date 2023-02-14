Heartland Votes

Tennessee senate passes bill banning gender-affirming care


Tennessee State Capitol
Tennessee State Capitol(Action News 5)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 8:59 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Senate on Monday overwhelmingly passed a bill banning gender-affirming procedures for minors.

The bill passed on a 26 to 6 vote. All Senate Democrats voted against it. The bill’s sponsor says the bill is about protecting children and keeping them from making a permanent decision too young.

Gov. Bill Lee said he will sign the bill if it makes it to his desk. The ACLU has threatened to file a lawsuit in response to the bill.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At 2,500 feet above the surface, winds will be around 60 miles per hour. This will allow for...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY this afternoon-evening due to threat of damaging winds
Four people were sent to the hospital with "non-life-threatening" injuries after a crash...
4 injured in 4-vehicle crash; Rte. 3 reopened
Fire in the Hole/Courtesy: Silver Dollar City
Silver Dollar City announces 2023 grand finale for original Fire in the Hole ride
Robert Pannell, 55 of Palm Coast, Florida, was arrested on murder and several other charges in...
Victim identified; Florida man charged with murder in connection with shooting at hotel in Paducah
FILE -Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne (4) passes against the San Francisco 49ers =1...
Chiefs’ backup QB announces retirement following Super Bowl win

Latest News

A local woman has taken the internet by storm through the art of song.
Singing Telegrams: One woman’s side hustle
Four people were sent to the hospital with "non-life-threatening" injuries after a crash...
4 injured in 4-vehicle crash; Rte. 3 reopened
Bob Baldwin filled his basement with a model train set that tracks his journey through life...
Love & Locomotives: train set tracks a lifetime of love
Marshall County EMA is urging residents to register their storm shelters so they can be found...
Heartland EMA urging residents to register their storm shelters for weather emergencies
TikTok
Missouri lawmaker’s proposed TikTok ban on state-owned devices moves through the House