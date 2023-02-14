Tennessee bill would require TBI to expedite rape kits

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new bill, if passed, would change requirements of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) with regard to sexual assault evidence collection kits.

HB 0104, sponsored by Rep. Antonio Parkinson, D-Memphis, and Sen. London Lamar, D-Memphis, would require the TBI to perform serology and DNA analysis on a kit within 30 days of the TBI’s receipt of the kit from a law enforcement agency. The bill would also require the TBI to provide lawmakers a plan on how it plans to eliminate any existing backlog of kits that have been in possession of TBI for more than 30 days and are waiting analysis.

The plan must include a listing of resources necessary for compliance and a timeline for eliminating any backlog by Jan. 1, 2024.

For the full bill, click here.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.