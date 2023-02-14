Heartland Votes

Tennessee bill would lower gun age requirement

HB 1158 would lower the age to own or carry a handgun from 21 to 18.
Sig Sauer handgun
Sig Sauer handgun(MGN Online)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:12 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A proposed Tennessee bill is looking to lower the minimum age requirement to own and carry a handgun.

The bill would lower the age requirement to obtain a handgun carry permit or lawfully carry a handgun in public from 21 to 18. This would allow anyone who is 18 to be in possession of an enhanced, lifetime enhanced or concealed handgun carry permit.

Certain military service requirements would also be removed as part of the bill.

The bill prohibits anyone under 21 from transporting or storing a firearm or any ammunition in a parking area that is owned, operated or in use by a school.

For the full bill, visit Tennessee General Assembly’s website.

