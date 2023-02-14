Singing Telegrams: One woman’s side hustle

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A local woman has taken the internet by storm through the art of song.

Joy Brooker has a full-time job, but on the side, she sings to strangers for pay.

“I think I’m really happy I found something I enjoy doing that doesn’t feel like work and is a supplemental source of income, but also genuinely amusing to me and everybody else as well,” said Brooker.

Countless videos on her TikTok @thejoybrookershow capture moments of surprise across the faces of unsuspecting recipients of her songs.

A recent video during Valentine’s season has more than 35 million views on TikTok.

Currently, Brooker has more than 420 thousand TikTok followers...and since the online attention she’s gained, she’s busier than ever.

“I was at work when it started happening,” said Brooker. “I posted it because I do these on my lunch break, cause I’m crazy, and I just got the notification that my video had reached a million views in an hour and I was like--oh boy, haha, you know.”

Brooker said she just woke up one day and wanted to perform for people.

“Yeah I don’t even know how to make heads or tails of it,” said Brooker. “I mean, it was just one of those like moments where I had a light bulb come on and was like this makes so much sense for my personality.”

Brooker performs year-round, so there is plenty of time to set-up a fun telegram for your loved ones.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.