Heartland Votes

Residents at local assisted living facility received Valentine’s from kindergarteners

Kindergarteners at Union City Elementary School shared Valentine’s Day love with residents at the local assisted living facility.
By Olivia Tock
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
UNION CITY, Tenn. (KFVS) - Kindergarteners at Union City Elementary School spread an abundance of Valentine’s Day love to residents at Magnolia Place.

Residents at local assisted living facility, Magnolia Place, received homemade,personalized valentines from UCES students on February 14. The students additionally shared hugs and smiles with the 30 residents at the facility.

Caption

UCES teacher Suan Sullivan said the gesture was part of a kindergarten project she led to show students empathy, love, and understanding on Valentine’s Day.

“We often talk to our students about being good citizens and good people,” said Sullivan. “This exercise coincided with them learning to write sentences, and I believe they also learned about kindness and compassion.”

According to a release from Union City Schools, all of the kindergarten students participated in the writing exercise, but the recipients of the Top Tornado Award for the first two nine-week grading periods delivered the cards.

The release said the residents were thrilled with the gesture.

“They love children--it really livens them up when young people visit,” said Magnolia Place Activities Director Renea Wilson.

After the visit, the residents enjoyed a Valentine’s Day party with snacks and treats.

