Heartland Votes

Reports: Cardinals, Mozeliak agree to contract extension

Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak speaks at Winter Warm-Up at Busch...
Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak speaks at Winter Warm-Up at Busch Stadium, January 14, 2023.(Brenden Schaeffer)
By Brenden Schaeffer
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 8:33 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
JUPITER, Fla. (KMOV) - As the Cardinals descend upon Jupiter, Florida this week for spring training, the club has reportedly been busy finalizing a deal with its lead baseball operations executive.

According to reports, the Cardinals have agreed to a two-year contract extension with team president of baseball operations John Mozeliak. The deal will keep Mo in charge of the baseball operations department for the Cardinals through 2025.

His contract was due to expire at the end of the 2023 season, and with front office lieutenants Mike Girsch and Randy Flores under contract beyond the upcoming campaign, some speculation had arisen that Mozeliak might step aside following the season.

Obviously, Monday’s news puts an end to that notion as Mozeliak will continue for multiple years running the organization that has employed him since 1995.

“Mo’s done a great job for us,” Cardinals Chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. said last month at Winter Warm-Up when asked about Mozeliak’s future with the team. “I’m a big fan of his abilities as a president of baseball operations. I know the question has come up--how come you haven’t extended him? We’ve had conversations but we haven’t really gotten into a lot of discussions about it. He’s been busy doing what he’s doing.

“I think when we get to Florida we’ll sit down and see what everybody wants to do. But from my perspective, he’s done a great job. He’s in the top echelon of baseball people.”

DeWitt’s premonition seems to have from to fruition as the Cardinals could reportedly announce the extension for Mozeliak as early as Tuesday. This story will be updated following an official announcement from the team.

