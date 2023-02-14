More than 12,000 valentines collected during Valentines for Seniors card drive

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - More than 12,000 valentines were collected through the annual Valentines for Seniors card drive.

According to a release from State Senator Dale Fowler’s office, he and staff members distributed the cards to 42 long-term care and nursing home facilities on Friday, February 10.

“My staff and I had a great time going out and hand delivering the Valentines cards, which were handmade by local constituents and organizations who took time to craft each card,” Sen. Fowler said in the release. “It was a real joy and pleasure to see the smile on residents’ faces as we handed them a card to let them know they are loved and appreciated on this special day.”

He thanked the people in his district for their support.

This was the third year for the card drive.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.