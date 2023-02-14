Heartland Votes

Missouri lawmaker’s proposed TikTok ban on state-owned devices moves through the House

TikTok
TikTok(Pexels)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KMOV) -- Missouri lawmakers are aiming to ban government officials and state employees from downloading or using any app on their state-owned devices that is owned by the Chinese government.

Missouri House Bill 919 would ban the use of Chinese-owned social media applications on state devices. The bill is sponsored by Adam Schnelting (R-St. Charles).

The ban would include TikTok, one of the most popular social media apps in the world. Congress also recently banned the app from most U.S. government-issued devices.

