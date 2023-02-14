Heartland Votes

Married couple celebrates 73rd anniversary this Valentine’s Day

Roy and Evelyn Sorrell were married on Feb. 14, 1950.
By Samantha Valentino and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 7:59 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT STERLING, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - Valentine’s Day, a holiday for celebrating love, is especially significant for one Kentucky couple.

Roy and Evelyn Sorrell were married 73 years ago on Feb. 14, 1950.

“So, we’ve had a good life and we’re happy to be here on Valentine’s Day in 2023,” Roy Sorrell told WKYT.

With a long and successful marriage, the Sorrells know the secret to keeping the relationship alive.

“Well, I guess being in love with each other,” Roy Sorrell said.

His answer is simple enough, but Evelyn Sorrell has a different perspective.

“She was very agreeable with me and my work,” Roy Sorrell said. “My job kept me away quite a bit, but she was always very generous.”

“That’s probably why we’re still married,” Evelyn Sorrell said.

The two are inseparable these days.

“I just don’t feel like going any place other than with her,” Roy Sorrell said.

And for those aspiring to be like them, Roy Sorrell offers a word of wisdom.

“Be careful in your selection of a partner,” he said. “Appreciate the partner that you select if they’re compatible.”

If followed wisely, other lucky lovebirds can take a similar life path from walking down the aisle together to using walkers together.

Sterling Meadows Assisted Living in Mount Sterling is holding their Valentine’s dance Tuesday. The staff says they’re expecting Roy and Evelyn Sorrell to be the stars of the show.

“They’ve brought this light and this love, and I think it’s definitely a good model for everybody to see what you would want in the future,” Cameron Wells, the residence services director at Sterling Meadows Assisted Living, said.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search is over for a missing mother and daughter in Florissant, Missouri.
Missing mother, daughter found safe
Robert Pannell, 55 of Palm Coast, Florida, was arrested on murder and several other charges in...
Victim identified; Florida man charged with murder in connection with shooting at hotel in Paducah
Christopher Reed (left) and Decovan Bell (right), both of Paducah, were arrested on drug...
2 arrested on drug trafficking charges after K-9 finds meth during traffic stop
At 2,500 feet above the surface, winds will be around 60 miles per hour. This will allow for...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY tomorrow afternoon-evening due to threat of damaging winds
Cathey (left), Royalty (middle) and Tolmie (right) were arrested on drug charges after deputies...
Shots fired call leads to 3 arrested on drug trafficking charges

Latest News

Skip Hop says consumers can fix it by cutting off the raindrops with a pair of scissors.
Nearly 500,000 baby activity gyms recalled over choking risks
National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during a press briefing at the White...
US defends decision to shoot down 3 unidentified objects
Four people were sent to the hospital with "non-life-threatening" injuries after a crash...
4 injured in 4-vehicle crash; Rte. 3 reopened
Conrad Dobler attends Mike Ditka's Gridiron Greats event at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and...
Former Cardinals lineman Conrad Dobler dies at 72