Local florist prepares for Valentine’s day deliveries

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Valentine’s Day shopping is expected to set records this year--with Americans shelling out nearly 26-billion dollars on everything from candlelight dinners to candy and flowers.

Local florists are working overtime right now to get everything ready for the big day.

The owner of Enchanted Garden in Anna, Lisa Lowe, said they’ll be working late tonight--and then back at it bright and early Valentine’s Day morning--to fill hundreds of holiday orders.

Lowe said Valentine’s Day is always their busiest day of the year and that roses remain the most requested flower for the holiday.

But they are facing a bit of a supply shortage when it comes to what goes with them.

”Now the greenery, which is kind of weird but we have heard that there is a shortage of some of the greenery and the size of the greenery is shorter--like it’s shorter than what it normally is for us,” Lowe said. “So that is kind of difficult to have to work with because we’re used to taller greenery and now it’s shorter.”

Lowe said that even with all their deliveries, they still expect a lot of customers to come in tomorrow to buy flowers for their special someone.

