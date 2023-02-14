Local EMA agency urging residents to register their storm shelters for weather emergencies

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Storm shelters can save lives. But one Heartland county is encouraging residents to tell first responders where they can be found in the event of a major storm.

The Marshall County EMA Director Curt Curtner said that registering personal storm shelters into the county’s database will help first responders looking for anyone trapped or injured in the event of a storm.

Back in 2018, the Marshall County EMA office began registering storm shelters throughout the county. Now, they are looking to grow the program even more.

“As new houses get built and existing houses--they put the shelters in as we move along, it’s just something that we need to keep updating and stay on top of,” said Curtner.

Other states and communities already have storm shelter registration in place, such as Huntsville, Alabama and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Both cities have been hit with destructive and deadly tornadoes over the years.

Curtner said it’s important to let your family and friends know about your shelter as well.

“And that’s one of the things we ask, any additional contact information, because if you’re in the shelter and you’re trapped or your phone’s not working, maybe we can contact your emergency contact number you also gave us,” said Curtner.

This program is voluntary and no fees are associated with it and the information residents provide will be confidential; only utilized if the EMA believe a disastrous situation has impacted their location, ensuring valuable time saving efforts have been accomplished for residents’ safety.

“We’ll get the GPS readings of it, take a picture of it and it’s not going to be sent out to the public, it’ll be kept in confidentiality between our office and the fire districts in the fire departments...where the people live,” said Curtner.

Information recorded will include the owner’s name, telephone number, address, a description of the shelter and emergency contact info.

To share your storm shelter information, you can reach Marshall County EMA by phone at (270) 527-4739 or by email at curt.curtner@marshallcountyky.gov, darlene.lynn@marshallcountyky.gov

