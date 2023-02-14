Local domestic violence advocates offer safety tips ahead of Valentine’s Day

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Valentine’s day can be filled with flowers, chocolates and making memories with someone special.

Domestic violence advocates say it’s also a good time to remind everyone about dating safely, and what to watch out for.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 15 percent of all violent crimes in the U.S. occurred between people involved in a relationship.

Jessica Hill with Safe House of Southeast Missouri shared a few things to look out for.

“If a person comes off really strong, fast--you know--if they’re telling you I love you on the first or second date, if they want you to move in right away, if they’re pressuring you to really, really commit to a more serious relationship...that can be a red flag,” Hill said. “Another one, of course, is if they use kind of threatening language towards you--even sometimes at the beginning it might be cached as a joke--you know--if you do something that I don’t like, I’m gonna knock you out or whatever, but those things should be taken seriously because they can lead to not only more but actual violence later on.”

Hill said it’s important close family and friends know exactly where you are before you go out on a date, just in case things may take a turn.

If you think you may be a victim of abuse, reach out and contact the domestic violence hotline for help.

