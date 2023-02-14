Heartland Votes

Gov. DeWine gives update on East Palestine train derailment

East Palestine
East Palestine(WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and other officials held a news conference Tuesday afternoon and provided an update on the Feb. 3 Norfolk-Southern train derailment in East Palestine.

This was DeWine’s third update on the train derailment and the controlled explosion of the five railroad cars carrying the chemical vinyl chloride. After the controlled explosion, the chemicals were drained into a ditch and set on fire.

Due to the risk of explosion and concern over air and water quality, hundreds of people in East Palestine and 20 homes in Pennsylvania were evacuated from their residences from Feb. 5 to Feb. 8.

They were allowed back into their neighborhoods the evening of Feb. 8, after officials said air quality “showed readings at points below safety screening levels for contaminants of concern.”

NTSB announces preliminary malfunction that caused East Palestine train derailment

DeWine announced Tuesday, according to the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO), this train was not considered a high-hazardous materials train, which DeWine said was “absurd.”

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said residents in the impacted zone who use well water are “strongly” encouraged to get their wells tested and the cost will be taken care of.

Dr. Vanderhoff is also recommending residents use bottled water, especially if you are pregnant or making bottles with infant formula.

“Bottled water is the right answer,” said Dr. Vanderhoff.

Dr. Vanderhoff added if residents are experiencing any health problems, like headaches, eye and skin irritation, they should call the local hotline.

At Tuesday’s news conference, an official with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) said seven and a half-miles of local streams and waterways were tested for water quality.

ODNR officials said they found a total of 3500 dead fish in that space, including 12 different species. None of the species are threatened or endangered.

ODNR added their officers have been in the waters every day and found no increase in dead fish and no evidence of non-aquatic wildlife deaths.

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Regional Administrator Debra Shore said as of Feb. 14, the air monitoring has not detected any levels of health concern that can be attributed to the incident.

They have also screened a total of 396 homes and no detections of vinyl chloride or hydrogen chloride were identified, said Shore.

Shore added 64 additional homes are scheduled to be screened.

Residents can stay up-to-date by calling the EPA at 215-814-2400 or checking their website.

DeWine has previously said he was going to have Norfolk-Southern pay for the clean-up.

