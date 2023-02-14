Heartland Votes

First Alert Tuesday Morning Outlook

First Alert Action Day for damaging winds!
By Brian Alworth
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:03 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Wind Warnings and Advisories are in effect for the area for today into this evening.  Strong south winds will develop today and could gust to over 50 mph at times especially this afternoon.  This will be strong enough to cause some damage and probably a few power outages.  Otherwise it will be a cloudy and wet day with a little light rain possible early but most of the rain this afternoon and evening. In fact it may become unstable enough for a few thunderstorms during the evening hours….before clearing off later tonight.  Wednesday looks to be very mild and pleasant, with afternoon highs near 70.

Wednesday night into Thursday morning a strong cold front will approach from the west. Showers and thunderstorms will become likely, with a few severe storms possible especially during the after-midnight hours Wednesday night.   The front will blow through early Thursday, with winds becoming northwest and sharply falling temps during the afternoon.    By Friday morning we’ll be back below freezing, with highs on Friday only near 40° or so.

