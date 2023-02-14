FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY due to high winds

Very strong and possibly damaging winds are possible through the afternoon and early evening hours. Winds could gust up to 40 to 50mph for much of the area with some isolated stronger winds possible. This could bring down tree branches and uproot trees. That could lead to some isolated power outages so make sure you are charging your devices now. Scattered showers are likely this afternoon and evening too. Winds will be breezy overnight keeping us mild. Lows tonight will only be in the 40s and 50s. Wednesday will be dry during the day and very warm. Some areas could get close to record highs. Highs will be in the 60s and lower 70s. Wednesday night our next system will bring showers and thunderstorms back to the Heartland. Some of these storms could be severe late Wednesday night into the first half of the Thursday.

