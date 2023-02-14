Federal funding awarded for Cape Girardeau Co. non-profits

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The funds were made available through the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

According to a release from United Way of Southeast Missouri, Cape Girardeau County has been awarded $22,965 in funds, made available through DHS and FEMA. The funding is from the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program Phase 40, and will be used to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.

A local board was charged to distribute the funds to help expand the capacity of emergency food and shelter programs--run by local service agencies--in the high-need areas.

The board is comprised of representatives from the United Way of Southeast Missouri, Community Partnership, American Red Cross, Catholic Charities, Area Agency on Aging, East Missouri Action Agency, Safe House for Women, The Salvation Army, local food pantries and the Cape Girardeau County Commissioner’s office.

The representatives will determine how the funds will be distributed, and they are also responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program.

According to the release, qualifying agencies wishing to apply for the program to receive funds must be not for profits or government organizations, be eligible to receive federal funds, have a Unique Entity Identifier, utilize Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, practice nondiscrimination, have demonstrated the ability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, if they are a private voluntary organization and have an unpaid Board of Directors.

Cape Girardeau County has previously distributed emergency food and shelter funds through The Salvation Army, Old St. Vincent’s/St. Mary’s Catholic Social Ministries, Safe House for Women, Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri, Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri and East Missouri Action Agency.

Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact Donna Noe with United Way of Southeast Missouri at donna.noe@unitedwayofsemo.org for applications.

The deadline for applications to be received is March 1, 2023.

