Cape Girardeau businesses show some love to first responders

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - On this Valentine’s Day, some Cape Girardeau businesses are showing their love for first responders.

BroadTek, Area Properties Real Estate and First State Community bank held a lunch on Tuesday afternoon, February 14 for police officers and firefighters.

The meal, catered by Grace Coffee and Cafe, served as a thank you for their service to the city.

“They do so much for us and they work behind the scenes, they’re not showcasing themselves, so we are trying to do the same thing here. We just wanna give back to them for what they do for the community,” Blake Powell, head chef at Grace Coffee and Cafe, said.

A Cape Girardeau police officer told us they appreciate the support from the community.

