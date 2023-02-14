Box truck crash blocks one lane of KY 120 in Crittenden County

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Crews are working to clear a box truck crash on KY 120 east of Marion, Kentucky.

The crash happened early Tuesday morning, February 14.

According to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 1, the crash is blocking one lane of KY 120 approximately 1/4 mile east of KY 1905/Wilson Farm Road.

KYTC say the blockage is creating a delay for travel between Marion and Providence.

The one lane is expected to be blocked until 6:30 a.m., but both lanes could be shut down when the tow truck begins to removed the wrecked vehicle.

Flaggers are at the scene controlling traffic.

