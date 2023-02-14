2 accused of leading officers on chase on motorcycle

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people were arrested after leading officers on a chase on a motorcycle.

Joshua Odom, 38, of Hardin, Ky., was cited for speeding 26 mph over the speed limit, driving DUI suspended license - first offense (aggravated circumstances), fleeing or evading police - first degree (motor vehicle), wanton endangerment - first degree (police officer), criminal mischief - first degree, possession controlled substance - first degree and first offense (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Angela Deskins, 40, of Benton, Ky., was arrested on charges of fleeing or evading police - first degree (motor vehicle).

According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday, February 13, a deputy saw a motorcycle with two people on it going 76 miles per hour in a 55 miles per hour zone on U.S. 641N.

The deputy tried to pull it over; however, they said the motorcycle driver sped up and refused to stop.

The chase continued into Marshall County where Calloway County deputies were assisted by its sheriff’s department.

According to the sheriff’s office, the vehicles traveled down numerous back roads that ultimately led to Aurora Highway, crossing over the bridge into LBL.

They continued on several back roads until deputies say the motorcycle reached The Trace and tried to cut between a Calloway County deputy and a Marshall County vehicle and hit the latter.

This caused the motorcycle driver to lose control and crash.

Deputies say they found possible methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia on the motorcycle.

The driver, Joshua Odom, was taken to an area hospital with unknown, “non-life-threatening” injuries. He was cited because he had to stay in the hospital.

According to the sheriff’s office, Odom told them the passenger, Angela Deskins, told him to evade police because she could possibly have warrants.

Deputies say Deskins was seen during the chase pointing in directions that the driver should take.

