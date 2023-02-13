Heartland Votes

Void near bridge causes closure in Livingston County, Ky.

KYTC closed KY 135/Carrsville Road between KY 838/Hampton Road and KY 1608/Maxfield Road after a void was found under the roadway at the end of Bayou Creek Branch Bridge.(Source: Kentucky Transportation Cabinet/Facebook)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A bridge north of the Hampton community in Livingston County will likely be closed for several days because of a void under the roadway.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), an inspector found a void under KY 135/Carrsville Road at the end of the Bayou Creek Branch Bridge.

After the discovery, KYTC closed KY 135/Carrsville Road between KY 838/Hampton Road and KY 1608/Maxfield Road.

KYTC believes this section of roadway will be closed for several days.

The closure all depends on what engineers find when they dig into the site.

A KYTC District 1 Bridge Crew has been sent to the scene to evaluate the hole and to develop a repair plan.

At this time, there will be no marked detour, but drivers can self-detour by taking KY 1608/Maxfield Road, KY 763, and U.S. 60.

KYTC said access will be maintained on each side of the bridge for property owners and school bus traffic.

