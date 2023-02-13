Heartland Votes

Valentine’s Day drive-thru event raising money for Boys and Girls Club of Southern Ill.

A Valentine’s Day drive-thru event is raising money for the Boys and Girls Club of Southern...
A Valentine’s Day drive-thru event is raising money for the Boys and Girls Club of Southern Illinois.(WBAY)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A Valentine’s Day drive-thru event is raising money for the Boys and Girls Club of Southern Illinois.

Stop by Oasis Outdoor Powersports on West DeYoung Street in Marion on Tuesday, February 14 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

You’ll get a bouquet of flowers with any cash donation.

All proceeds will benefit the BGCSI.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search is over for a missing mother and daughter in Florissant, Missouri.
Missing mother, daughter found safe
Christopher Reed (left) and Decovan Bell (right), both of Paducah, were arrested on drug...
2 arrested on drug trafficking charges after K-9 finds meth during traffic stop
Cathey (left), Royalty (middle) and Tolmie (right) were arrested on drug charges after deputies...
Shots fired call leads to 3 arrested on drug trafficking charges
Motorcyclist
New Missouri bill introduced could change what you can and can’t do while riding your motorcycle
Robert Pannell, 55 of Palm Coast, Florida, was arrested on murder and several other charges in...
Florida man charged with murder in connection with shooting at hotel in Paducah

Latest News

Park Day, a community clean-up day, will start at 8 a.m. at Pavilion #1 on Parkview Street in...
Jackson city officials announce Park Day
While Super Bowl fans are looking for action on the field, they’re also looking for action on...
Play-by-play of a pizza place
Kids got the chance to test out their speed and competitiveness at a Race Day event in Cape...
Race Day event for kids held in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects