Valentine’s Day drive-thru event raising money for Boys and Girls Club of Southern Ill.

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A Valentine’s Day drive-thru event is raising money for the Boys and Girls Club of Southern Illinois.

Stop by Oasis Outdoor Powersports on West DeYoung Street in Marion on Tuesday, February 14 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

You’ll get a bouquet of flowers with any cash donation.

All proceeds will benefit the BGCSI.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.