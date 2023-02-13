Heartland Votes

Uh-oh! World’s largest puzzle is missing one piece

According to the puzzle’s creator, Dowdle, the puzzle is 8 feet tall and 29 feet long, making...
According to the puzzle’s creator, Dowdle, the puzzle is 8 feet tall and 29 feet long, making it the world’s largest commercially available jigsaw puzzle.(WMTV)
By Camberyn Kelley and Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REEDSBURG, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) – The world’s largest puzzle is almost complete, but organizers say it’s missing one piece.

The puzzle was put together during a community event at Grasse Funeral Home in Wisconsin and includes 60,000 pieces – minus the one missing piece.

“I wanted to get the community involved,” Grasse Funeral Home and Cremation Service organizer Nina Grasse said, adding the goal was to meet new people in a fun way.

The puzzle includes pictures of special landmarks from around the world.

According to the puzzle’s creator, Dowdle, the puzzle is 8 feet tall and 29 feet long, making it the world’s largest commercially available jigsaw puzzle.

It’s made up of 60, 1,000-piece puzzles that can be brought together to make one large picture.

Copyright 2023 WMTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search is over for a missing mother and daughter in Florissant, Missouri.
Missing mother, daughter found safe
Christopher Reed (left) and Decovan Bell (right), both of Paducah, were arrested on drug...
2 arrested on drug trafficking charges after K-9 finds meth during traffic stop
Cathey (left), Royalty (middle) and Tolmie (right) were arrested on drug charges after deputies...
Shots fired call leads to 3 arrested on drug trafficking charges
Motorcyclist
New Missouri bill introduced could change what you can and can’t do while riding your motorcycle
Robert Pannell, 55 of Palm Coast, Florida, was arrested on murder and several other charges in...
Florida man charged with murder in connection with shooting at hotel in Paducah

Latest News

Britain's Camilla, the queen consort, visits the STORM Family Centre as it marks its 19th...
Camilla, UK queen consort, tests positive for COVID-19
A Florida man will appear in court later in February on a murder charge in connection with a...
Florida man charged with murder in deadly Paducah hotel shooting
Fans gather for a rally in front of Union Station after a parade through downtown Kansas City,...
KC leaders release Chiefs parade route for Wednesday
Robert Pannell, 55 of Palm Coast, Florida, was arrested on murder and several other charges in...
Florida man charged with murder in connection with shooting at hotel in Paducah
Fire in the Hole/Courtesy: Silver Dollar City
Silver Dollar City announces 2023 grand finale for original Fire in the Hole ride