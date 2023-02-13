Heartland Votes

Rte. 3 closed near Alexander/Union Co. line due to crash

Traffic is majorly backed up on Route 3, from Rte. 146 W at Rte. 3 Ware intersection to the...
Traffic is majorly backed up on Route 3, from Rte. 146 W at Rte. 3 Ware intersection to the Union/Alexander County line in McClure, due to a crash.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - State Route 3 is closed from State Route 146 West at the State Route 3 Ware intersection to the Union/Alexander County line in McClure due to a crash.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to avoid the area and detour through Olive Branch and State Route 127.

We have a crew on the scene and we are working to bring you more information on this developing story.

