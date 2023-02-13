Heartland Votes

Rescue dog flees new owners, rings doorbell for help at shelter she called home

In a Facebook post from the Animal Rescue League of El Paso, staff said on Jan. 31, the...
In a Facebook post from the Animal Rescue League of El Paso, staff said on Jan. 31, the shelter’s Ring doorbell camera alerted them that Bailey was knocking at their door.(Animal Rescue League of El Paso)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (Gray News) – A dog who escaped her new owners in Texas ran back to the animal shelter she was adopted from, the shelter said.

In a Facebook post from the Animal Rescue League of El Paso, staff said on Jan. 31, the shelter’s Ring doorbell camera alerted them that Bailey was knocking at their door.

“Bailey made her own way back to ARL and rang our ring doorbell at 1:15am saying she wanted in,” the shelter said.

Staff rushed to the shelter in the middle of the night to help Bailey. They put her in the kennel she used to call home for so long.

“She lived at the shelter for soooo long this was home to her. She felt safe here. When she got loose she was on a mission to get home,” the shelter wrote.

It’s unclear exactly how Bailey evaded her new owners, but the shelter said she was successfully reunited with her forever family.

To ease any concerns, the shelter also said they are “very confident that Bailey is well cared for and loved,” and they plan to stay in touch with Bailey’s family.

“So happy that she’s home safe,” the shelter said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search is over for a missing mother and daughter in Florissant, Missouri.
Missing mother, daughter found safe
Christopher Reed (left) and Decovan Bell (right), both of Paducah, were arrested on drug...
2 arrested on drug trafficking charges after K-9 finds meth during traffic stop
Cathey (left), Royalty (middle) and Tolmie (right) were arrested on drug charges after deputies...
Shots fired call leads to 3 arrested on drug trafficking charges
Robert Pannell, 55 of Palm Coast, Florida, was arrested on murder and several other charges in...
Florida man charged with murder in connection with shooting at hotel in Paducah
Motorcyclist
New Missouri bill introduced could change what you can and can’t do while riding your motorcycle

Latest News

Robert Pannell, 55 of Palm Coast, Florida, was arrested on murder and several other charges in...
Florida man charged with murder in connection with shooting at hotel in Paducah
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the St. Charles County Department of Corrections in...
Death penalty phase of trial starts for killer of 8 on NYC bike path
Expert advice for managing your finances as a couple
Expert advice for couples on how to talk about finances
National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during a press briefing at the White...
US defends decision to shoot down 3 unidentified objects
Expert advice for couples on how to talk about finances