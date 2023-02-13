CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Kids got the chance to test out their speed and competitiveness at a Race Day Event in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Taking place on February 12, the event’s attendees ranged from all ages and children at all stages. Whether they were crawling or running, they all crossed the finish line and had a fun time with friends and family.

Robert Shanahan, who oversaw the event, said it was good for kids to get active and have some friendly competition.

“It’s just a good chance to get kids out and about in the community and run the indoor track race in this nice facility and we upped the ages from crawlers. So if a baby can crawl, they can come out,” said Shanahan.

This event takes place annually and allows children of all ages to run free and challenge their competitiveness against others their ages.

