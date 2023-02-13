Heartland Votes

Race Day Event in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Kids got the chance to test out their speed and competitiveness at a Race Day Event here in Cape Girardeau
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Kids got the chance to test out their speed and competitiveness at a Race Day Event in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Taking place on February 12, the event’s attendees ranged from all ages and children at all stages. Whether they were crawling or running, they all crossed the finish line and had a fun time with friends and family.

Robert Shanahan, who oversaw the event, said it was good for kids to get active and have some friendly competition.

“It’s just a good chance to get kids out and about in the community and run the indoor track race in this nice facility and we upped the ages from crawlers. So if a baby can crawl, they can come out,” said Shanahan.

This event takes place annually and allows children of all ages to run free and challenge their competitiveness against others their ages.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Florida man was arrested after a shooting that injured one victim at a hotel in Paducah,...
Florida man arrested after shooting a woman at a hotel in Paducah
Motorcyclist
New Missouri bill introduced could change what you can and can’t do while riding your motorcycle
More than 50 people showed up in support of Coach Derek Beard.
Dozens show up to support Du Quoin athletic director, football coach at special school board meeting
Police have located missing mother and daughter from St. Louis safe.
Police found missing mother and daughter safe
New Madrid County hit with M3.1 earthquake during Missouri Earthquake Awareness Month
New Madrid County hit with M3.1 earthquake during Missouri Earthquake Awareness Month

Latest News

Police have located missing mother and daughter from St. Louis safe.
Police found missing mother and daughter safe
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Missouri’s Amendment 3, in a lot of ways, put marijuana use in the same category as alcohol,...
Legal Weed Week: Alcohol comparison and uncertain future
Motorcyclist
New Missouri bill introduced could change what you can and can’t do while riding your motorcycle