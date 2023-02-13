Police: Several peace disturbance calls lead to misdemeanor charges against man leasing Cape Girardeau building

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Several peace disturbance calls to a property in Cape Girardeau last weekend led to misdemeanor charges against the man leasing that space.

According to police, the calls include peace disturbance, suspicious activity, traffic hazards and trespassing. Nine of them resulted in a written report being completed.

Cape Girardeau police say they’ve issued a dozen citations to Keith McFerren since summer 2022.

He’s accused of operating an after-hours club at a storefront that used to house the Recovery Room Bar on Independence Street.

Officers say they’ve also reached out to the owner of the property to try and resolve the issue.

In the meantime, they asked the public to report any suspected criminal activity or nuisances in their neighborhood to the Cape Girardeau Police Department. You can call them at 573-335-6621, the anonymous tip line at 573-339-6313 or text “CAPEPD” to 847411.

