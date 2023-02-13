Heartland Votes

Police are searching for two theft suspects in Paducah

Police are searching for two suspects who stole merchandise worth thousands of dollars from a...
Police are searching for two suspects who stole merchandise worth thousands of dollars from a local department store.
By Olivia Tock
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police said the suspects stole merchandise worth thousands of dollars.

According to a release from the Paducah Police Department, the thefts began in November 2022, and have occurred three additional times since.

The suspects are a man and woman who stole merchandise from a local department store, valued at nearly $5,000.

The man and woman were together in two of the thefts, but the man was alone in the others.

During all four thefts, the man carried black trash bags which he and/or the woman filled with clothing, before walking out of the store.

Anyone with information about the man’s or woman’s identity is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at (270) 444-8550.

