Play by Play of a Pizza Place

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - While Super Bowl fans are looking for action on the field, they’re also looking for action on their plate.

That action comes in slices at Marco’s Pizza in Cape Girardeau, Mo. At Marco’s Pizza, assistant manager Emily Medlock said a lot of customers are coming through their doors this Superbowl Sunday. To prepare, she said she had hundreds of pizza boxes ready.

“There’s probably around 300 at least. We’ll probably have around 4-5 drivers tonight to make sure we’re as staffed as possible,” said Medlock.

Blake Woods, a delivery driver for Marco’s said that most of the day, he’d plan to spend Sunday behind the wheel.

“A lot of my time is going to be spent in here, a lot of the deliveries we’re going to get are going to be really big to be honest with you,” said Woods.

According to CBS news, Super Bowl Sunday is second only to Thanksgiving when it comes to the amount of food Americans eat.

