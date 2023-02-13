Obion County, Tenn. sheriff calls drug bust ‘most unusual’ of his career

OBION COUNTY, Tenn. (KFVS) - Sheriff Jerry Vastbinder discussed one of the biggest and “most unusual” drug busts of his career.

“We didn’t have words to describe it,” he said. “It left me speechless.”

At a location near Hornbeak, in October 2011, the sheriff said a hunter scouting for deer literally stumbled upon more than 200,000 marijuana plants. However, it’s not just the number that’s shocking. The suspected growers apparently lived among their crop.

“The people had built a little settlement with barracks and kitchens,” he continued.

Authorities took us to the edge of what Sheriff Vastbinder called their settlement. We couldn’t go it because they were still clearing the area.

“It’s definitely being treated as a crime scene. It’s active and we’re checking for bombs and stuff like that,” he said.

More than 70 law enforcement officers remain on the case.

Vastbinder expected to fill at least five dump trucks with pot to be disposed of. He said the growers even had an irrigation system terraced among the remote hills, producing a highly-manicured crop.

“They put a lot of time and effort and a lot of money into this, but too bad, so sad,” he said.

T.J. Jordan with the Governor’s Drug Task Force said this takes millions in marijuana off the streets of all of our Heartland states and beyond.

“No doubt we are looking at getting thousands of pounds off the streets of our states,” he said. “It’s definitely a bad day for some pot growers in the state of Tennessee.”

