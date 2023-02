ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Some big artists are coming to St. Louis for a new two-day music festival.

“Evolution Festival” will be held in Forest on August 26-27. The line-up was announced Monday and includes:

The Black Keys

The Black Crowes

Brandi Carlile

Ben Harper and the Innocent Criminals

More on the festival can be found here.

