KC leaders release Chiefs parade route for Wednesday

Fans gather for a rally in front of Union Station after a parade through downtown Kansas City,...
Fans gather for a rally in front of Union Station after a parade through downtown Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs victory in the NFL's Super Bowl 54. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (KY3)
By Shain Bergan
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City leaders have released the map for Wednesday’s Chiefs Super Bowl parade, showing the route the team will make on their way to a rally at Union Station.

The parade will start at noon at Sixth Street and Grand Boulevard, working its way down Grand until finally heading west at Union Station. The rally at Union Station is estimated to begin around 1:45 p.m.

Below is the map released by the city:

Here's the Chiefs parade route for Wednesday in Kansas City.
Here's the Chiefs parade route for Wednesday in Kansas City.(City of Kansas City)

