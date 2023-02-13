Heartland Votes

Jackson city officials announce Park Day

Park Day, a community clean-up day, will start at 8 a.m. at Pavilion #1 on Parkview Street in...
Park Day, a community clean-up day, will start at 8 a.m. at Pavilion #1 on Parkview Street in Jackson City Park.(Source: KFVS/Don Frazier)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - City officials announced the annual Park Day will be Saturday, April 29.

The community clean-up day will start at 8 a.m. at Pavilion #1 on Parkview Street in the city park.

All volunteers will receive a free t-shirt and refreshments.

Community members were also encouraged to clean up other park sites and areas around town. City officials said to consider areas around your homes, businesses, churches, schools and more.

If you can’t attend on April 29, but would like to help beautify the park, you can contact the city for more information on other opportunities.

You can call the Parks and Recreation Department at 573-204-8848, visit them online at jacksonmo.org or follow them on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search is over for a missing mother and daughter in Florissant, Missouri.
Missing mother, daughter found safe
Christopher Reed (left) and Decovan Bell (right), both of Paducah, were arrested on drug...
2 arrested on drug trafficking charges after K-9 finds meth during traffic stop
Cathey (left), Royalty (middle) and Tolmie (right) were arrested on drug charges after deputies...
Shots fired call leads to 3 arrested on drug trafficking charges
Motorcyclist
New Missouri bill introduced could change what you can and can’t do while riding your motorcycle
Robert Pannell, 55 of Palm Coast, Florida, was arrested on murder and several other charges in...
Florida man charged with murder in connection with shooting at hotel in Paducah

Latest News

A Valentine’s Day drive-thru event is raising money for the Boys and Girls Club of Southern...
Valentine’s Day drive-thru event raising money for Boys and Girls Club of Southern Ill.
Bernie police gave advice to prevent more bike thefts.
2 arrested in connection with recent bike thefts in Bernie, Mo.
A Florida man will appear in court later in February on a murder charge in connection with a...
Florida man charged with murder in deadly Paducah hotel shooting
Robert Pannell, 55 of Palm Coast, Florida, was arrested on murder and several other charges in...
Florida man charged with murder in connection with shooting at hotel in Paducah