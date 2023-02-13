Jackson city officials announce Park Day

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - City officials announced the annual Park Day will be Saturday, April 29.

The community clean-up day will start at 8 a.m. at Pavilion #1 on Parkview Street in the city park.

All volunteers will receive a free t-shirt and refreshments.

Community members were also encouraged to clean up other park sites and areas around town. City officials said to consider areas around your homes, businesses, churches, schools and more.

If you can’t attend on April 29, but would like to help beautify the park, you can contact the city for more information on other opportunities.

You can call the Parks and Recreation Department at 573-204-8848, visit them online at jacksonmo.org or follow them on Facebook.

